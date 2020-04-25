Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 550.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Phillips 66 by 36.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 19.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.93.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

