Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,893 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

