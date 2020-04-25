Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,882 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock worth $44,048,820. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $166.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

