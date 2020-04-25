Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,317,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VLO opened at $52.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

