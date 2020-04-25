Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $188.37 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,932 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $188,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.42 and its 200 day moving average is $276.70. The company has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

