Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.63.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $594.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

