Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 461,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7,987.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.63.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

