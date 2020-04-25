Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,610 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,260,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

