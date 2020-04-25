O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.06.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $384.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.66. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

