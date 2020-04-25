Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.69 or 0.04477383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008894 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,523,273 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.