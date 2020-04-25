Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $2.44 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

