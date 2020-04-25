Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Cfra raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,099 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,187 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 264,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $461.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

