OWNDATA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,132.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $623,096.58 and approximately $27,132.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00437828 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001001 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006481 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012550 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001532 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

