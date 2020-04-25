Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2,991.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,972 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.58. 8,452,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.