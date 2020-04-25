Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 97.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 184,097 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,460,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 53.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 234,078 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.04. 1,728,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

