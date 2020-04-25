Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,114 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 598.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $3,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,592,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,845 shares of company stock worth $17,567,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. 2,124,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,146. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

