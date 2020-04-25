Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 107.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,270 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Saturday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $79.64. 24,417,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.