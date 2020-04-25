Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ: PMBC) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pacific Mercantile Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million $5.68 million 14.54 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Competitors $7.81 billion $1.71 billion 7.89

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 7.97% 3.94% 0.40% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Competitors 17.46% 8.60% 0.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Competitors 2400 7226 5873 297 2.26

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 48.68%. Given Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp peers beat Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. As of March 6, 2019, it operated seven locations in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

