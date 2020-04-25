Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) is Portland Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Portland Ltd boosted its stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,102 shares during the quarter. Pagerduty makes up 10.2% of Portland Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Portland Ltd owned 0.37% of Pagerduty worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pagerduty in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.46. 415,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,406. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -24.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. Pagerduty Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,180.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,516 in the last 90 days.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

