Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,661 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,052,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

