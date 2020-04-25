Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 3,215,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,444 shares of company stock worth $7,825,613. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

