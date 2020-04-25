Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 530 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,450. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.80 and a 200-day moving average of $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total value of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $9,848,212. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

