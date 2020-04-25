Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.9% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.01. 9,277,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,512,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

