Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $43.74. 4,085,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,775,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.