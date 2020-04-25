Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez acquired 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. 2,244,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

