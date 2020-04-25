Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 20.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SYSCO by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 8.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.08. 7,208,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.98.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

