Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 11,013 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,013 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,137. The company has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.58 and a 200 day moving average of $270.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

