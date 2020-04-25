Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.10. 767,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

