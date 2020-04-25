Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $105,227.74 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 48.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $105,227.74 and $9,950.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 79% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000286 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,668,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

