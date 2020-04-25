Paragon (PRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77,429.32

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Paragon token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Paragon has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar. Paragon has a total market cap of $77,429.32 and $1.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.02 or 0.02578476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,195 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

