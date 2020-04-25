Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POU. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on Paramount Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 113,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total value of C$161,165.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,209.37. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,200 shares of company stock worth $31,264.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

