Particl Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Particl has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $9,888.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00004518 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002907 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000366 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,597,156 coins and its circulating supply is 9,011,383 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. Particl’s official website is particl.io. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.