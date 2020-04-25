Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $157.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Patron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, IDAX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market cap of $40,798.51 and approximately $157.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.98 or 0.02581955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00215440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,502,345 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, IDAX, HitBTC, Exrates, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

