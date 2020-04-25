PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.82 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $43.82 million and $423,355.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,745.18 or 0.22933848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00052447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.86 or 0.04387269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009073 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAXG is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,108 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

