Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Tops $1.00

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $245.89 million and approximately $447.71 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, CoinExchange, BCEX and Coinbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000162 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BitMart, OKEx, WazirX, Coinbit, MXC, CoinEx, P2PB2B, Iquant, BW.com, Gate.io, Bit-Z, OKCoin, SouthXchange, C2CX, HitBTC, Hotbit, ZB.COM, CoinPlace, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, ABCC, Coinall, Kyber Network, Bitrue, DigiFinex, Crex24, TOKOK, KuCoin, BigONE, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Binance, DDEX, CoinExchange, BCEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.