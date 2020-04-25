PayPie Price Tops $0.0144 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $65,237.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.01 or 0.02577918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00215628 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

