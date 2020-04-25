Peercoin (PPC) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $48,031.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002890 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,562.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.30 or 0.03164259 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00713961 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,171,481 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, WEX, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.