Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Peloton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.74. 13,397,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,836. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 59,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $1,446,731.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $10,642,511.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,644,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,378,086 shares of company stock valued at $234,521,965 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Peloton by 683.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

