Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 233,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.93.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

