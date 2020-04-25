Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) versus Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Head to Head Contrast

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Red River Bancshares pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Red River Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $67.34 million 1.61 $14.07 million N/A N/A Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 2.88 $24.82 million $3.49 10.12

Red River Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Red River Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Red River Bancshares has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.21%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 18.81% 9.65% 1.10% Red River Bancshares 27.68% 10.59% 1.28%

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

