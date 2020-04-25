PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Financial Counselors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $134.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

