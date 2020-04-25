Perlin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.96 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Perlin token can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. In the last week, Perlin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Perlin has a total market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.05 or 0.02603139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.