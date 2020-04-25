PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of PetIQ worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $19,670,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PetIQ by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 220,602 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 731,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after buying an additional 62,675 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $602,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $645.73 million, a PE ratio of -49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

