Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 185.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722,113 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $86,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,660,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

