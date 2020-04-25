Pflug Koory LLC Purchases 4,725 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. ABM Industries accounts for 1.6% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC owned about 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in ABM Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

ABM stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.60. 479,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

