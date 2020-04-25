Phantasma Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $568,301.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Gate.io. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00037757 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00042099 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000655 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,663.71 or 1.01073482 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064432 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

