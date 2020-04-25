Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after acquiring an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after acquiring an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.