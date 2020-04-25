Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,790 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $60,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 385.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,329,000 after purchasing an additional 254,965 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 827,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after buying an additional 146,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $73.67. 4,104,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,661. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

