Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce $22.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 billion and the highest is $24.97 billion. Phillips 66 posted sales of $23.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $78.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.93 billion to $89.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.86 billion to $114.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

