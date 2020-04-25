Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Achieves $422,611.74

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $422,611.74 and approximately $481.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.01143223 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00048624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00170449 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00234614 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002827 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,263,175 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

